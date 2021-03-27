Amber Alert Issued for Missing Infant Boy Saturday Morning

Illinois State Police have issued an Amber Alert Saturday morning as they search for an 8-month-old who authorities believe may be traveling with an unknown man.

According to police, Braiden A. Waters was last seen at approximately 7:35 a.m. Saturday at 1320 Sibley Boulevard in Dolton.

He is described as an 8-month-old Black boy, standing 23 inches tall and weighing approximately 15 pounds. Braiden has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a plaid onesie pajama with a white skull cap and black fleece sweater, police said.

Braiden was last seen in the a car seat in the back of a vehicle when an unidentified Black man was seen driving off in the car, authorities said. The 2021 Kia with North Carolina license plates H-K-B-6-9-9-3 was last seen traveling northbound on Lincoln Avenue in Dolton.

Anyone with information on Braiden's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

