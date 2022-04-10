AMBER Alert Issued for Milwaukee 3-Year-Old ‘at-Risk of Being Seriously Injured'

Authorities in Wisconsin have issued an AMBER Alert for a 3-year-old boy that they believe could be at “risk of being seriously injured.”

According to the alert, Musyc Hart was reported missing from Milwaukee on Sunday morning.

Officers say that they are “investigating threats” against the boy, and that he is believed to “be at-risk of being seriously injured.”

Hart has strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes. He is 3-foot-11 inches tall and weighs approximately 30 pounds.

Hart is believed to be in the company of 22-year-old Alexandria Lanz. She stands 5-foot-3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is described by police in the alert as a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information on Hart’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 immediately.