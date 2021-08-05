Amber Alert Issued For Infant With ‘Life-Threatening' Medical Condition From Wisconsin

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a 2-month-old from Wisconsin, who police say has a life-threatening medical condition.

The Wisconsin Rapid Police Department was attempting to check the wellbeing of Dorian Giesen while investigating a possible child neglect and abuse case Wednesday, officials said.

According to authorities, officers tried to contact Dorian's mother, Haley Pelot. A vehicle pursuit began, but ended when Pelot threatened physical harm to the infant, police said.

Dorian has a life-threatening medical condition that requires medication "multiple times per day," police said. Pelot is believed to not have the medication with her.

Dorian has brown hair and blue eyes, weighs nine pounds and is 1-foot, 11-inches tall. Pelot is 28 years old with brown hair and hazel eyes, standing 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has a flower tattoo on the left side of her ribs, a "Hales" tattoo on her neck and a tribal rose tattoo on her leg. Pelot also has two hearts tattooed on her back.

The two are believed to be in a silver 2002 Toyota Camry, license plate reading AHY5345 from Wisconsin.