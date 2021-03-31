Amber Alert for Indiana Boy Canceled

A statewide Amber Alert was canceled early Wednesday after it was issued for a 10-year-old boy missing from near Indianapolis.

The Lawrence Police Department initially requested the Amber Alert for Jeremiah Jordan, a 10-year-old Black male who was missing from Lawrence, which is about 17 miles north of Indianapolis. He stands at 5'1" tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to the alert. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black coat, a green shirt with an 8 on the front and blue jeans.

Jeremiah was last seen Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. in Lawrence and was believed to be in "extreme danger" at the time the alert was issued, according to police.

The suspect was a white female who stands at 5'5" tall and weighs 110 pounds, officials said. She was last seen wearing a black coat, light-colored hoodie and black pants.

Authorities said she was seen driving a dark green 2005 Honda Pilot with an Indiana paper plate of L803234. The back windows of the vehicle are tinted and the passenger side rear hubcap is missing, officials said.