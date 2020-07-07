Missing 10-Year-Old Girl From Wisconsin Found Dead

The missing 10-year-old girl, Kodie Dutcher, was found dead late Tuesday morning, according to police.

Less than a day after she went missing from her home in Baraboo, Wisc., Kodie's body was found near County Hwy T and 12th Street, as reported by NBC 15 Madison.

Police released no further information at this time.

Kodie had last been seen at 4 p.m. Monday in Baraboo, which is about an hour outside Madison.

An AMBER alert issued for Kodie said she is suspected to have taken an unknown amount of pills and may be suicidal. She left behind her cell phone and shoes, according to officials.

A ground search started at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and a family member told NBC 15 Madison crews that volunteers from the community are helping with the search in a wooded forest near Baraboo.