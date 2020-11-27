Child Found Safe Following Homicide, Abduction in Riverdale; Suspect Remains at Large

A 1-year-old boy has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued after a double homicide and child abduction in suburban Riverdale, according to authorities.

According to the Riverdale Police Department, 1-year-old K’marion Hebron was abducted in the early morning hours of Nov. 27 from the 14000 block of South Tracy Avenue following a reported double homicide.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., authorities canceled the Amber Alert, saying that the child was located safely. Police say the boy was dropped off at a local police station unharmed.

There is no update at this time on the whereabouts of the suspect.

The suspect in the case has been identified as Clarence Hebron, 32. He is described as a Black male, standing 5-foot-6 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted in connection to the abduction and to a double homicide, according to police.

Clarence Hebron is believed to be driving a 2009 silver Dodge Caravan with Illinois license plate CA96676.

Anyone with information on Hebron’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.