Amber Alert in Illinois Issued for Missing NW Indiana Baby

Illinois State Police issued an Amber Alert Monday after a 7-month-old baby was abducted in northwest Indiana and believed to be taken to Illinois, authorities said.

Xeniyah Sanders was last seen at approximately 5:35 a.m. in Merrillville and was wearing a white shirt with a watermelon on the front and the words "Grandpa is one in a melon."

Earlier, a statewide Amber Alert was issued in Indiana, with police advising the baby was "in extreme danger."

Xeniyah is believed to be with Leandre Nutull, 35, who was last seen wearing a black coat and black jeans and driving a silver 2006 Acura TL with Illinois license plate CU62616, according to a news release. Nutull is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Xeniyah's mother reported the suspect entered the baby's home through a window, took the child without permission and fled, according to authorities.

Police haven't said if the suspect knows the 7-month-old.

The Amber Alert in Illinois was issued at the request of Merrillville police, according to authorities. It was unknown in which direction the two were heading.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028 or 911.