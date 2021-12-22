Amazon Web Services Outages Reported For Third Time This Month

Users of Amazon Web Services, Amazon’s cloud-service network, reported another round of outages on Wednesday, marking the third such event after the network's widespread outage that disrupted access to many popular sites earlier this month.

Customers in the Chicago area reported some outages on DownDetector, a popular clearinghouse for user outage reports, beginning around 6:30 a.m. CST. Additional outages were reported along the East Coast and other parts of the country.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"User reports indicate problems at Amazon Web Services," DownDetector wrote in an alert to users.

Amazon Web Services' "health dashboard" reported a power outage involving "a single data center" at the time of the reports.

"We continue to work to address the issue and restore power within the affected data center," a message from the company read.

By 7:15 a.m., the company said it had made some progress "in restoring power to the affected data center within the affected Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 Region."

"We have now restored power to the majority of instances and networking devices within the affected data center and are starting to see some early signs of recovery," the message read.

AWS had not yet commented on user reports that some services were down again on social media.

Last week, a brief outage was reported and two weeks ago numerous companies and other organizations reported issues with AWS, primarily in the eastern portion of the United States.