Amazon to Build 2 Fulfillment Centers in Chicago's South Suburbs

Two new Amazon fulfillment centers are coming to Chicago's south suburbs, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced Monday, creating more than 2,000 new, full-time jobs.

The state-of-the-art centers will be built in Matteson and Markham, and Amazon said the facilities will be the first in Cook County to feature the company's robotics technology.

Illinois is currently home to 11 Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers in Joliet, Aurora, Crest Hill, Edwardsville, Minooka, Monee, Romeoville, Waukegan and Wood Dale.

“I’m committed to making Illinois a leader and placing us among the most forward-thinking and innovative states in the country,” said Gov. JB Pritzker in a statement. “I’m excited to see Amazon increasing their presence here in Illinois and creating thousands of much-needed jobs for our residents.”

Employees at both new fulfillment centers will use robotics technology to "pick, pack and ship smaller customer items such as books, electronics, small household goods and toys," the company said.

Amazon said it has invested more then $4.4 billion in Illinois since 2010 through customer fulfillment infrastructure and employee compensation. The company said that investment adds up to an additional $3.3 million into the state’s economy and 11,000 direct hires.

“The Village of Matteson is thrilled to welcome Amazon to our town,” said Matteson Village President Sheila Chalmers-Currin in a statement. “This particular project is clearly an economic engine that will attract hundreds of jobs to our town.”

“We believe that the economic benefit experienced by the City of Markham and surrounding communities will be great and I am truly grateful to Amazon,” said Mayor Roger Agpawa.

Amazon employees make a $15 minimum wage, the company said, and full-time employees receive benefits, including full medical, vision and dental, the company said, as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent company match.