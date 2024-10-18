Amazon testing new grocery store format adjacent to Chicago Whole Foods Market

Amazon is attempting to attract additional grocery customers by piloting a new small-format grocery store in a River North skyscraper that already houses a Whole Foods Market location.

A new, Amazon-branded small-format grocery store opened in the One Chicago Building, 14 W. Superior St., where a Whole Foods Market operates, Amazon spokesperson Jessica Martin confirmed to NBC Chicago.

"“We’re always looking for ways to make it easier for customers to shop for groceries, whether online or in store," Martin said in the statement, in part. "With this new concept, customers can shop their favorite natural and organic products at Whole Foods Market and get a broader product assortment from Amazon all in one trip, saving them time and money.”

The 3,800-square-foot store offers more than 3,500 products, including “grocery top-ups," coffee, grab-and-go meals and household essentials that aren't offered at Whole Foods, which focuses on natural and organic products.

Amazon's newest venture marks its latest attempt to expand its reach into the grocery business. On Oct. 9, the company revealed it was building its first-ever automated micro fulfillment center at a Whole Foods Market store outside Philadelphia "to supplement what’s in-store with popular essentials from Amazon.com and favorites from Amazon Fresh, all under one roof."