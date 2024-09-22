Amazon shutting down fulfillment center in Goose Island

Amazon is planning to close its fulfillment center in Chicago's Goose Island neighborhood, according to a company spokesperson.

The facility located at 1111 N. Cherry Ave. is Amazon's first Chicago warehouse, having opened nearly a decade ago.

An Amazon spokesperson, writing in a statement, explained the online retailer decided not to renew its lease at the site.

“We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees, customers, and partners," Sam Stephenson, an Amazon spokesperson, said. As part of that effort, we've decided not to renew the lease at this facility in Chicago, Illinois. We appreciate our team’s hard work and commitment, and we’re supporting impacted employees to find new opportunities within Amazon, including at nearby operations sites.”