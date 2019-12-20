Amazon Returns: How to Return a Holiday Gift

Amazon may be a prime place to purchase plenty of holiday gifts, but what happens if you receive one you want to return?

There are some steps those looking to return a holiday gift purchased via the online retail giant will want to take.

According to Amazon’s website, gifts should be marked as such “at the time of purchase.” Exchanges and instant refunds aren’t available for gift returns and the type of refund will depend on how the gift was purchased.

First thing you’ll need is a gift order number, a 17-digit number found on the left side of the packing slip.

Enter that number into the Online Returns Center and select the item you want to return. You will be prompted to choose a return shipping option and that will tell you how to get your return label.

You’ll want to put the “return authorization” inside the package then attach the label to the outside. Once the company or seller receives the item, a refund will be given in the form of a gift card.

If the order wasn’t marked as a gift, you’ll want to contact the company’s customer service. There, you’ll likely need some information on the order, such as the name of the sender, shipping address and other details.

Here's a list of places Amazon says you can give packages to for returns:

U.S. Postal Service : If you selected this as your shipping method during the return process, the company will give you a postage-paid mailing label to return the package and give it to your mail carrier or take it to your local post office.

Any Carrier : Amazon will give you a return shipping address, and you provide and pay for your own mailing label using the carrier of your choice.

UPS dropoff : After obtaining a prepaid shipping label for your return package from Amazon, take it to an authorized UPS shipping location.

UPS pickup : Amazon will contact UPS and arrange for them to pick up your package from the original shipping address on the order. This option is ideal for large or heavy items that are hard to carry. If you select this option before 9:00 p.m. Pacific time, UPS will attempt to pickup on the next business day.

DHL dropoff: If you choose DHL during the return process, Amazon will give you a prepaid shipping label for your return package and you can take it to an authorized DHL shipping location.

FedEx dropoff: Amazon will give you a prepaid shipping label in the form of a QR code for a return package that you can take to an authorized FedEx shipping location.

Amazon Hub Locker : With this option, you can drop off your package at an Amazon Hub Locker within five days after printing your prepaid return mailing label.

: With this option, you can drop off your package at an Amazon Hub Locker within five days after printing your prepaid return mailing label. Amazon Hub Counter: Where available, Hub Counters accept free deliveries for Amazon fulfilled orders, and charged package-free and label-free returns, using a QR code sent to your mobile device.

Kohl's also accepts Amazon returns for those that select it as a dropoff option during the return process. Customers will get a QR code that they can bring in with their return and an associate will scan the code, pack, label and ship the return for free.

