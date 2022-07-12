Amazon Prime Days, Target Deal Days and Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Are Here. Here's What to Know

No, it's not Cyber Monday or Black Friday -- but this week may feel like it.

Deals on hundreds of big ticket items like kitchen appliances, flat screen TVs, jewelry and makeup began this week at Amazon, Target and more, with many of the discounts lasting for at least two days.

From luxury items to everyday home products, it's one of the biggest and best online shopping days of the year. Here's a breakdown of what you can expect to find at each sale, and what experts say to watch out for.

Target Deal Days

Target Deal Days begins July 11-13, and takes place online only. Membership is not required. Here's a recap of what you can expect:

Save up to $70 on Apple products

Up to 50% off top tech and headphones

25% off beauty

Up to 30% off home items and kitchen appliances

Up to 50% Apparel

Up to 50% off toys

Up to 40% off kitchen appliances

Up to 35% off floor care products

Here's where to shop the sale.

Amazon Prime Days

Amazon Prime Days 48-hour event begins July 12 through July 13, for Prime Members only.

According to Amazon, the two-day event includes deals on items from Beats, Sony, Bose, GE, Casper, ELEMIS, Levi’s, iRobot, smart TVs along with kids items from Simply Joys by Carter's and more.

Here's where to show the sale.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The event begins to the public July 15. Cardholders have been able to shop early access deals since July 9.

Deals range from everyday home products to luxury items, including makeup, and events are offered at several stores, including trunk shows and more. Here's a breakdown of some of the labels on sale:

Rails

La Ligne

Farm Rio

Free People

Veronica Beard

Rebecca Taylor

Naked Wardrobe

Wayfe

Faherty

All Saints

Open Edit

Eileen Fisher

ALC

Bony Levy

Vince

Good America

UGG

Proenza Schouler

Nili Lotan

Theory

Rag & Bone

Nike

Alo

Zella

Bobbi Brown

Kate Somerville

Trish McEvoy,

Jo Malone

La Mer

Supergoop

Prices go back up Aug. 1. In stores and and online.

You can shop the sale here.

Abt Days

Glenview Electronics giant Abt kicks off "Abt Days" July 11 through July 13, with specials on hundreds of items in store and online, including TVs, electronics, appliances, computers, furniture, computers, furniture, mattresses, audio, outdoor, watches, jewelry, sunglasses and more.

Most of the sale items will be marked up to 30% off, Abt says.

Here's a sampling of items that are on sale:

Whirlpool, KitchenAid, and GE dishwashers

Whirlpool, Frigidaire and Samsung refrigerators

GE, LG and Samsung washer and dryers

Samsung, LG and Amana Ranges

LG and Samsung flat screen TVs

The sale also includes items like projectors, outdoor furniture, TV mounts, home theater systems and more. In-store and online. You can shop the full sale here.

Best Buy Black Friday in July

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale begins July 11-13 and includes deals on laptops, TVs, headphones, smartphones and more.

Here's a recap of some of the deals:

Save up to $300 on select laptops

Save up to $200 on select MacBook models

TVs as low as $79.99

Save up to 50% on select small kitchen appliances

Save up to $350 on select gaming desktops

Save $170 on select KitchenAid stand mixers

$599.99 for Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum (Save $100)

$799.99 for Sony 48″ Class BRAVIA A9S Series OLED 4K Smart TV (Save $500)

$429.99 for Pit Boss Navigator 550 Wood Pellet Grill with Grill Cover (Save $220)

$179.99 for Apple AirPods Pro (with Magsafe Charging Case) (Save $40)

$124.99 for Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-The-Ear Headphones (Save $125)

$179.99 for Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Save $170)

Best Buy Totaltech members have early and extended access. In-stores and online. Shop the sale here.

Scams to Watch Out For

According to the Better Business Bureau, phishing scams increase during popular times like Amazon Prime Day, because of how easy it becomes to lose track of exactly what you bought.

“Look out for unsolicited emails, texts, or phone calls," Steve J. Bernas, president, and CEO of BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois says. "These messages may claim you have a gift waiting for you or a problem with delivery – all you need to do is click on a link or give up your personal information."

According to Bernas, "one recent phishing con claims to be Amazon calling to fix an issue with your account. This ruse is meant to get your credit card information, account login details, or remote access to your computer.”

Here are a few tips to keep in mind from the BBB as you hunt for deals and discounts:

Beware of fake lookalike websites. Check the URL, watch for bad grammar, search for contact information, and read online reviews

Check the URL, watch for bad grammar, search for contact information, and read online reviews Professional photos do not mean it’s a real offer. Scammers often steal photos off other websites, so don’t believe what you see.

Scammers often steal photos off other websites, so don’t believe what you see. Make sure the website is secure. Look for the “HTTPS” in the URL (the extra “s” is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar. Never enter payment or personal information into a website with only “HTTP.” It is NOT secure.

Look for the “HTTPS” in the URL (the extra “s” is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar. Never enter payment or personal information into a website with only “HTTP.” It is NOT secure. Be mindful when purchasing sought-after products. If something is sold out, don’t be tempted by a seemingly great deal. Scammers often trick shoppers by offering the most popular products at low prices.

Finally, the BBB highly advises using a credit card.

"It’s always best to make online purchases with your credit card. If any shady charges turn up later, you will be able to contest them through your credit card company," the BBB stated.