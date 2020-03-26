Amazon Fulfillment Center in Joliet Stays Open Despite Coronavirus Case

An employee at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in suburban Joliet has tested positive for the coronavirus, but the company has no plans to close the facility at this time.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed this week that the worker has tested positive, but has not been on site since March 18 and has received medical attention and is in quarantine at this time, according to Patch.com.

"We are supporting the individual who is recovering," Amazon spokesman Timothy Carter wrote in an email. "We are following guidelines from local officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at the site."

The company tweeted a press release March 25 sharing how it plans to support its employees and customers.

Plans include practicing social distancing by cancelling standing meetings and spreading out chairs in the break room, as well as a variety of other new protocols.

"Much of the essential work we do cannot be done from home. We’ve implemented a series of preventative health measures for employees and contractors at our sites around the world — everything from increasing the frequency and intensity of cleaning to adjusting our practices in fulfillment centers to ensure the recommended social distancing guidelines," Amazon CEO and Founder Jeff Bezos said in a March 21 message to customers.