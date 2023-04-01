Man Shot in Parking Lot of Children's Indoor Playground: Alsip Police

A man sustained several gunshot wounds in an ambush Saturday evening outside a children's indoor playground facility in south suburban Alsip, police said.

At around 5:27 p.m., officers with the Alsip Police Department were called to My Kidzplay, 4845. W. 111th St., regarding gunfire, police said in a news release. Officers arrived at the scene within two minutes and found a man who had been shot several times.

He was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, according to authorities. Police said the victim was ambushed by a group of men, which fled in two separate vehicles - a silver BMW and a Jeep Compass.

The shooting is believed to be isolated, and police have said there is no ongoing risk to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alsip Police Department tipline at 708-385-6902 ext. 2272.