Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sisters Wear Pearls To Support VP Kamala Harris

Wednesday's inauguration marks a historic day for Vice President Kamala Harris, as she broke gender and racial barriers by becoming the first woman, the first Black and first Asian-American person to hold the second-highest office in U.S. history.

The moment in history was watched by millions of people aross the country as Harris took the oath of office to become vice president.

"I'm feeling thrilled. I'm feeling elated. I'm feeling part of the pulse of the country," said Brandy Garris. "I feel included."

Garris was so happy for Harris that she cried tears of joy during the inauguration.

"It showed everyone in the world that we can be united we can stand united for one cause and that's just for us as a nation and as a nation it is our time-- it is her time," said Garris.

Both are proud members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, an organization that has been one of Harris' biggest supporters since she was named Biden's running mate in the summer of 2020.

"As a sorority that was founded 113 years ago we're just really excited to see continuous progression that has occurred because of wonderful women like Kamala Harris," said Garris.

Garris is the president of the Chi Omega Omega chapter in Chicago. She told NBC 5 Harris joined the Alpha Chapter when she was a student at Howard University in Washington D.C.

"I know she has returned to Howard University on many occasions and she's very supportive of everything that they do," said Garris.

The historically black sorority has nearly 300,000 members. The organization declared January 20th "Kamala D. Harris Day" and called on members nationwide to support Harris by wearing their favorite pearls and shades of pink.

"Well for the sorority, it represents our founders and the women that took the time and have dedication and commitment to actually ensure that we became this organization," explained Garris.

But beyond the pearls, Garris said Harris is sending a strong message to young girls, especially brown and black girls around the world that anything is possible.

"For little girls everywhere they need to understand that they can be leaders and that there are no obstacles that could stop them at any point or time," she said.

Garris said seeing a woman like Harris in a powerful leadership role is inspiring.

"When VP Kamala is in leadership, it helps me to feel more empowered," said Garris. "It makes me feel like I can make a difference more in the communities that we serve."

In addition to pearls, supporters are also wearing Chuck Taylors to honor the new vice president. Harris has been seen many times before wearing the classic shoes on the campaign trail.