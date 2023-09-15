Alpaca gets a ‘pup cup' at Starbucks and baristas' reaction goes viral

Those with dogs likely know of Starbucks' popular "pup cup" - a cup of whipped cream served as a treat for pets.

But when one woman came to a Wisconsin Starbucks drive-thru asking for a pup cup for her alpaca, the unusual request garnered quite a response from the baristas working that day.

In a now-viral TikTok, Kerri Harting, owner of Eagle Eye Farm, is seen with one of her beloved alpacas, Oliver, at the Starbucks drive-thru.

Harting, who frequently posts footage of various "outings" with her alpacas, said the idea sprouted over Labor Day weekend when the farm wanted to do something "fun" with Oliver.

"We decided to go to Starbucks because we knew that they had pup cups. We knew that Oliver does take dairy because he's drinking cow's milk right now. And so it would be okay for him to have a cup," Harting told NBC Chicago.

In the footage, Harting pulls up and asks for a "pup cup for my alpaca." The barista quickly replies with "absolutely we'll see you at the window."

By the time Harting arrives at the window to pick up her cup, with Oliver situated in her lap, a group of baristas are already waiting, phones in hand to record the moment.

"Oh my god!" one shouts as she hand over the treat to Harting.

The group is all smiles, with one even petting Oliver before he continues on to enjoy his treat.

"They were already waiting almost," Harting said. "They were ready with the camera. They were ready for Oliver."

Footage of the encounter has been seen more than 500,000 times on TikTok, with many seeming to relate to the baristas' excited reaction.

"The way she sounded SO chill about it on the speaker but immediately alerted the troops," one commenter wrote.

"Everyone waiting at the window is so valid," another said.

One of the baristas seen in the video even commented on the post herself.

"This absolutely MADE my day," she wrote. "I still talk about this happening."

In the end, it appeared Oliver equally enjoyed the special treat from his newest fans.

"We didn't know how he would react, but he loved it," Harting said.

Oliver is one of about 55 alpacas at Eagle Eye Farm, which is also home to a number of other animals. While other animals do get to take special trips, Harting said Oliver seems to enjoy them more than most.

"He really just enjoys his little trip trips, where he enjoys his little adventures," Harting said. "We do take some of our other alpacas on adventures, but he really seems to enjoy being in the car. And we roll down the windows, we like to enjoy the wind on his face, and so that's always fun."