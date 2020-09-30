Allison Rosati Returns to Anchor Desk Next Week After Surgery

Where is Allison Rosati? If you noticed that it's been a few weeks since Allison sat in the NBC 5 anchor chair, you're right.

Allison underwent surgery that required her to stay home and heal. She was hoping to defy doctors and be back in two weeks -- after all, the last thing Allison wants is to worry her TV family! -- but healing takes time.

The good news: Allison has been cleared by doctors and hopes to return on Monday, Oct. 5. She can't wait to be back.

To those of you who emailed and called about her, thank you!