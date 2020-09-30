Allison Rosati

Allison Rosati Returns to Anchor Desk Next Week After Surgery

To those of you who emailed and called about Allison, thank you!

Allison Rosati

Where is Allison Rosati? If you noticed that it's been a few weeks since Allison sat in the NBC 5 anchor chair, you're right.

Allison underwent surgery that required her to stay home and heal. She was hoping to defy doctors and be back in two weeks -- after all, the last thing Allison wants is to worry her TV family! -- but healing takes time.

The good news: Allison has been cleared by doctors and hopes to return on Monday, Oct. 5. She can't wait to be back.

To those of you who emailed and called about her, thank you!

Finding the good ... Next Monday I get to go back to work! Healing up well and doctor says I should be good to go October 5th ! My days of no make up and sweatpants are numbered❤️ #blessed #grateful

Posted by Allison Rosati on Monday, September 28, 2020

This article tagged under:

Allison RosatiNBC 5NBC ChicagoNBC 5 Chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us