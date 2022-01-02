Alleged Intoxicated Driver Strikes Indiana State Trooper's Vehicle on I-65, Police Say

A driver was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated early Sunday after striking a fully-marked Indiana State Police patrol vehicle on Interstate 65 near Crown Point, authorities said.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., troopers and Indiana Department of Transportation Hoosier Helpers were assisting a jackknifed semi on northbound I-65 near the 249 mile marker when a 2018 Jeep swerved around the Hoosier Helper vehicle and into the far right lane, state police said in a news release.

The Jeep swerved back to the far left lane and then went again toward the far right lane where it crashed into a fully-marked ISP Dodge Charger. The trooper who drives the vehicle was standing outside of it, saw the Jeep approaching and ran into a ditch to avoid being injured, according to authorities.

The driver, identified as Hakeem Bahhur, 30, of Orange, California, refused to comply with field sobriety tests after troopers suspected that he may be impaired, authorities said.

A judge granted a search warrant for a blood draw, which was completed. Bahhur was arrested for OWI - endangering and transported to the Lake County Jail.