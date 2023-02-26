Alleged Impaired Driver Strikes State Trooper on Indiana Toll Road Near Portage

An alleged impaired driver was arrested Saturday evening after crashing into a state trooper's vehicle along the Indiana Toll Road in northwest Indiana, according to authorities.

Jeremy Lee was taken to the Porter County Jail and preliminarily charged with operating while intoxicated - a Class A misdemeanor, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

At around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers were investigating a collision along the Toll Road, at the 22 mile marker, when a white GMC Sierra pick-up rear-ended a trooper's vehicle. At the time, the left lane was blocked by a maintenance vehicle with an arrow board and the squad car to remove a semi from the median. The maintenance truck and squad car both had emergency lights activated, ISP officials said.

The trooper, who was inside his car when the collision occurred, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released. According to police, the driver showed visible signs of impairment, but refused field sobriety tests at the scene, along with a certified chemical test. A judge granted a warrant for a blood draw, which was completed at an area hospital, according to ISP.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the Porter County Jail after being cleared at the hospital, authorities said.

The Porter County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and could recommended additional charges.