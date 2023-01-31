Alleged Highland Park Shooter Appears in Court, With Prosecutors Requesting Additional Info

Almost seven months after the Highland Park Parade mass shooting, prosecutors in Lake County say they are still gathering evidence in connection with the attack that left seven people dead and dozens injured.

Today, with alleged gunman Robert Crimo III wearing a paper mask and sitting quietly on one side of the courtroom, they asked Judge Victoria Rossetti for a subpoena for the medical records of shooting victims that were not given to the grand jury. They say they have 10,000 pages of written evidence so far, along with photos and videos.

Seven people were killed and almost 50 were injured in the July 4 shooting, which sparked nationwide calls for gun reform.

Ashbey Beasley was there that day with her 6-year-old son and came to the courtroom Tuesday to watch this latest hearing.

“It really never gets easier seeing him,” she said. “Every single time I am in this courtroom. I come to this courtroom. I come to represent my friends and my neighbors who aren’t ready to come.”

Also present in the courtroom was Crimo’s father, who is himself facing charges in a separate case. Robert Crimo Jr. is accused of reckless conduct for allegedly signing off on a Firearm Owners Identification Card application for his then-underage son, even though Crimo III had made threats against his family and others.

Judge Rosetti made no mention of an incident on New Year’s Eve when Crimo III allegedly made a crank call to a reporter at the New York Post.

Previously Crimo III has pleaded not guilty to 117 felony counts related to firing an assault weapon at people attending the Highland Park parade.

Beasley said she has now made it her mission to see a federal assault weapons ban adopted much like the one signed into law this year by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. She pointed to the number of mass shooting already in 2023 and said voters are, “tired of living in fear of being shot in grocery stores, schools and parades.”

So far, more than a dozen civil lawsuits have been filed by shooting victims and their families against Crimo III and his father.

Robert Crimo III is due back in a Lake County courtroom May 9 for a status hearing.

His father has a court date scheduled for Feb. 16. That’s when he could learn whether or not he will be indicted for his role in helping his son buy a gun.