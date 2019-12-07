Chicago Police Department

Alleged Drunk Driver Arrested For Hit-and-Run That Killed Motorcyclist on Chicago’s South Side

Omar Hill, 42, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing death

An alleged drunk driver was arrested for fatally striking a motorcyclist early Friday morning on the Bishop Ford Freeway on Chicago's Far South Side, Illinois State Police said. 

A passenger vehicle struck the motorcyclist about 2:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 111th Street, Illinois State Police said.

The motorcyclist, 42-year-old Eric Smith, was ejected off his motorcycle and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officers found the suspect's car, which fled the scene, near the northbound Stony Island Feeder ramp.

The driver, 42-year-old Omarr Hill, was treated for minor injuries. Hill was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, and in custody Saturday, awaiting a bond hearing, police said. 

Smith's girlfriend, KaSandra Hunt, recounted the moments following the crash in an interview with NBC 5 Friday. Hunt said she was following Smith home from watching a Chicago Bears game with friends when the crash happened. 

