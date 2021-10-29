Northwestern University

Alleged Druggings Reported at Off-Campus Gatherings in Evanston

Anyone with information is asked to call Northwestern University Police at 847-491-3456.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple people have reported they were drugged without consent while attending gatherings at off-campus locations in Evanston, Northwestern University officials said Friday.

At least one of the reports was associated with a gathering believed to have been organized by Northwestern students, the university stated in a crime notice to the campus community.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

In September, Northwestern launched investigations after multiple individuals alleged they were drugged without consent at on-campus fraternity houses.

Separate incidents were reported at 5854 Lincoln Street and 2325 Sheridan Road.

Local

good Samaritan 48 mins ago

‘Good Samaritan' Fatally Shot After Asking Woman If She Needed Help During Domestic Dispute: Prosecutors

parlor pizza chicago 1 hour ago

Parlor Pizza's Chicago Locations Resume Operations After Shut Down Following Raids

Following the allegations, Northwestern announced there will be no social events or chapter-sponsored recruitment activities at fraternities in the Interfraternity Council until at least Oct. 17.

If you have information on any incident, you're asked to call Northwestern University Police at 847-491-3456.

This article tagged under:

Northwestern Universitynorthwesternnorthwestern fraternities
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us