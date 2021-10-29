Alleged Druggings Reported at Off-Campus Gatherings in Evanston

Multiple people have reported they were drugged without consent while attending gatherings at off-campus locations in Evanston, Northwestern University officials said Friday.

At least one of the reports was associated with a gathering believed to have been organized by Northwestern students, the university stated in a crime notice to the campus community.

In September, Northwestern launched investigations after multiple individuals alleged they were drugged without consent at on-campus fraternity houses.

Separate incidents were reported at 5854 Lincoln Street and 2325 Sheridan Road.

Following the allegations, Northwestern announced there will be no social events or chapter-sponsored recruitment activities at fraternities in the Interfraternity Council until at least Oct. 17.

If you have information on any incident, you're asked to call Northwestern University Police at 847-491-3456.