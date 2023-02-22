All The Concerts Coming to Wrigley Field in 2023

2023 is shaping up to be a good year for concerts coming to Chicago -- perhaps even a great year for ones coming to Chicago's biggest venues, like the United Center, Soldier Field and Wrigley Field.

If the freezing rain, sleet and ice storm warning has got you dreaming of summer, here's a running list of all the musical acts who have announced shows at the friendly confines this year, from country stars to rock-and-roll legends.

Dead & Company

Dead & Company is set to stop in Chicago for their Summer 2023 "The Final Tour." The band, which formed in 2015 and includes several original members of The Grateful Dead along with other musicians including John Mayer, are scheduled to perform at Wrigley Field in June.

When: June 9, 10

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy will kick off their 2023 U.S. stadium tour at Wrigley Field For their Chicago show, they'll be joined by fellow hometown musicians Alkaline Trio, The Academy Is..., and Royal & the Serpent.

When: June 21

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

Morgan Wallen

Country music star Morgan Wallen's "One Night At A Time" tour will stop at Wrigley Field in June and feature guest performances from artists like Hardy and Parker McCollum.

When: June 22, 23

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

The Boss has added two Chicago dates to his 2023 tour.

When: Aug. 9, 11

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

P!NK

The artist's fall tour, "Trustfall", will feature performances from Grouplove and more.

When: Aug. 12

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: On sale now

Guns N Roses

The rock-and-roll legends will embark on their massive 2023 world tour, with ticket pre-sales beginning on Feb. 22nd.

When: Aug. 24

Where: Wrigley Field

Tickets: Pre-sales begin Feb 22.