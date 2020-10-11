Indiana Dunes State Park

All-Terrain Wheelchairs Added at Indiana Dunes State Park

The park in Northwest Indiana says the chairs were purchased by the Friends of Indiana Dunes.

By Associated Press

Indiana Dunes, IN
Three new all-terrain wheelchairs have been added for guest use at Indiana Dunes State Park.

The park in Northwest Indiana says the chairs were purchased by the Friends of Indiana Dunes. Two of the chairs are designed for use on trails, and one chair is designed for use on the Lake Michigan beach.

The wheelchairs are available at the park’s nature center from Labor Day through Memorial Day. Chairs to use on the park’s beach can be borrowed through the lifeguards from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

Several other wheelchairs are available at other state parks to make trails more readily available to visitors who need such assistance. Guests may reserve chairs in advance.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

