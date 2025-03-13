All northbound lanes of I-57 closed near 107th Street for vehicle fire

A vehicle fire in the northbound lanes of I-57 on Chicago's Far South Side have led to the closure of all lanes in that direction in the area, according to Total Traffic Chicago.

All northbound lanes of the expressway between 107th Street and 103rd Street have been closed due to the blaze, according to Total Traffic.

Delays of up to 20 minutes should be expected, with backups occurring as far back as 119th Street.

It is unknown if a crash preceded the vehicle fire, or if there were any injuries.

There was no further information available.