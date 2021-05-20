All Metra Electric Trains Halted Near Millennium Station Due to Wire Failure, Agency Says

All Metra trains near Chicago’s Millennium Station have stopped due to an electrical wire failure, the agency announced Thursday evening.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., the agency announced that all inbound and outbound trains near the station were halted due to the wire failure.

The stoppage means that trains on the Metra Electric Line, which originates at Millennium Station, will have to stop at Van Buren Street, while all outbound trains, which go out to University Park, will have to originate from Van Buren.

A mechanical failure has also caused Train #709, set to arrive at University Park at 7:20 p.m., to stop at Van Buren. There is no word on when the train will resume service.

Inbound train #224, set to arrive at Millennium Station at 6:18 p.m., is also delayed because of the wire failure, the agency says.