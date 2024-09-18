All lanes of the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side were blocked Wednesday morning due to a crash, officials said.
Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said the lanes were blocked at 9100 South Dan Ryan Expressway, urging drivers to "seek [an] alternate route."
NotifyChicago All lanes blocked at 9100 S Dan Ryan expy OB due to auto crash. Seek alternate route.— Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) September 18, 2024
The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. between 87th Street and 91st Street near the Bishop Ford Freeway.
Solid traffic was reported back to the Chicago Skyway.
Reports indicated a Level 1 Hazmat may have been called at the scene, but details were not immediately available.
Check back for more on this developing story.
