All lanes of outbound Dan Ryan Expressway closed due to crash; backups reported

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said the lanes were blocked at 9100 South Dan Ryan Expressway, urging drivers to "seek [an] alternate route"

All lanes of the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side were blocked Wednesday morning due to a crash, officials said.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said the lanes were blocked at 9100 South Dan Ryan Expressway, urging drivers to "seek [an] alternate route."

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. between 87th Street and 91st Street near the Bishop Ford Freeway.

Solid traffic was reported back to the Chicago Skyway.

Reports indicated a Level 1 Hazmat may have been called at the scene, but details were not immediately available.

