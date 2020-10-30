All Lanes of I-57 Southbound Near 111th Street Closed for Shooting Investigation

All lanes of I-57 southbound near 111th Street were closed while state troopers investigated a shooting that resulted in a crash Friday afternoon, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:37 p.m., and all southbound lanes were shutdown as a result. One person sustained non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

Traffic was being diverted off the interstate to I-94 southbound. Additional details about what led up to the shooting or crash haven't been released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.