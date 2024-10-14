All lanes of Eisenhower Expressway shut down after pedestrian struck, killed; heavy traffic expected

Inbound and outbound lanes on the Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) were closed early Monday morning and heavy delays were expected after a pedestrian on the Expressway was struck and killed overnight, the Illinois State Police said.

NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria said the crash, which involved an SUV and a pedestrian, took place around 4:20 a.m. in the outbound lanes. According to ISP, the pedestrian, an adult male, was struck and killed while "in the roadway" in the outbound lanes. After being struck, the pedestrian was sent into the inbound lanes, officials said.

As of 5 a.m., ISP said traffic was being diverted in both directions, with major backups reported. In the outbound lanes, traffic was closed between 9th and 25th Avenues, Total Traffic said. In the inbound lanes, traffic was diverted between 17th and 1st Avenues, Total Traffic added.

As of 5:30 a.m., inbound drive times on I-290 had reached upwards of 60 minutes, Chavarria reported, with traffic backing up "well past Wolf Road."

"If this is your route in, do not take the Eisenhower Expressway," Chavarria warned.

According to ISP, both the I-290 inbound and outbound lanes could remain closed through the morning commute as an investigation continued.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.