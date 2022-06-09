opioid settlement

All Indiana Cities, Towns Agree to Take Part in Opioid Deal

The settlement funds will support local law enforcement efforts, drug task forces, regional treatment hubs, and early intervention and crisis support

All of Indiana’s more than 600 political subdivisions have agreed to take part in a $507 million statewide settlement with opioid makers and distributors.

Indiana’s attorney general’s office said Wednesday that the state's 648 cities, towns and counties have joined the settlement, which is part of a roughly $26 billion payout across 46 states by opioid distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen and drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

Several Indiana cities, including Indianapolis, joined the settlement in April after previously opting out of the state’s lawsuits against the companies.

