All Eastbound Lanes of Interstate 94 in Lake County Closed After Shooting

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in Lake County are shut down near suburban Deerfield after a shooting was reported Sunday morning.

According to the Illinois State Police, troopers were called to the scene near milepost 23 at approximately 11:51 a.m. after a man reported that he had been shot at while driving on the interstate.

The man was not hit during the attack, according to authorities.

All eastbound lanes of the interstate between Half Day Road and milepost 23 were closed at 12:15 p.m. for an investigation into the shooting. It is unclear when the lanes will reopen, according to authorities.