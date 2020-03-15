All Chicago Public Schools to Offer Free Meal Pickup During Coronavirus Closure

All Chicago Public Schools will offer free meals for students starting Tuesday during the nearly two-week school closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all schools to close through March 30 statewide in order to help contain the rapidly spreading virus.

Free meals will be offered between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at all CPS district schools, as well as select charter schools, according to a news release.

Families will be able to pick up meals outside of their nearest school, and won't be required to pick up meals at their school of attendance. Any student, regardless of whether they attend a CPS school, will be able to have access to meals.

Each child in the household will receive a food bag which will contain three days of breakfast and lunch meals. Families will also be able to pickup enrichment packets at CPS facilities.