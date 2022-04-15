All But 1 of Illinois' 102 Counties Seeing Low COVID Community Levels: CDC

While state health officials assert COVID cases are slowly rising across Illinois, some areas have seen progress in recent days, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday, all 102 counties, except for one, were experiencing low community levels, the least severe of the three levels to describe COVID community transmission, as defined by the CDC.

Champaign County, however, is said to be at a medium community level, the second-highest level of COVID transmission risk. According to the CDC, the county was experiencing 374.84 cases per 100,000, 5.3 new COVID admissions per 100,000 people and 1% of staffed in-person beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19.

People in green and yellow counties, with low and medium COVID levels, respectively, do not need to wear masks. People in yellow counties who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID should consult with their physician about whether they should wear a mask or take other precautions.

In places with low community transmission, residents are encouraged to stay up to date with COVID vaccines and boosters, and maintained improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.

As of Friday, no communities were said to be experiencing high transmission, a marked improvement from a week earlier. Last week, Gallatin, Hardin, Pope and Saline counties were listed as having high community levels.

In communities within the 'high' category, residents are encouraged to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status, and to consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed.