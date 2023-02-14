All 8 Victims in Michigan State University Shooting Were MSU Students: Police

The eight victims who were shot, three of them fatally, when a gunman opened fire at Michigan State University were all students, authorities said Tuesday, hours after the tragedy unfolded on the university's East Lansing campus.

"We can confirm that all three of the deceased were MSU students," Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said during a press conference. "We can also confirm at this time that all five of the injured victims at the hospital were also MSU students."

In an emotional Tuesday morning update, Sparrow Hospital Interim President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Danny Martin relayed that four of the wounded required surgery, and all five victims remain in critical condition.

"This is something we've talked about this morning, that we practice for very often, but never want to have to do," Martin said, holding back tears.

Names of the victims are expected be released later Tuesday, officials said.

The shooting began at approximately 8:18 p.m. Monday night at Berkey Hall, an academic building on campus, with multiple 911 calls placed from that location. Police later said that two victims were killed in that building.

Although police responded quickly to the scene, the gunman made his way to the Michigan State University Union, a popular gathering spot for students to eat or study. More victims were shot there, and at least one died from their injuries, officials said.

The suspect, a 43-year-old male who is not affiliated with the university, eventually died from a self-inflicted wound, police say.

"There is no longer a threat to campus and the shelter-in-place has been lifted," MSU officials said.

According to officials, it was a caller's tip that led law enforcement to locating the suspect.

"This truly has been a nightmare that we are living tonight, but we have remained laser focused on the safety of our campus, our students and the surrounding community. We are relieved to no longer have an active threat on campus, while we realize that there [will be] so much healing that will need to take place after this," Rozman said during a press conference Monday.

Officials went on to say that the ongoing investigation into the incident is in its early stages, and that the department expects to share more information as it becomes available.

According to

Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Michigan Office Jim Tarasca, a motive remains unknown.

"We have absolutely no information right now on what the motive is. And I can't even begin to imagine what that motive would be," Tereska said. "That will obviously be part of our investigation. I know that that is going to be a question that lingers on everybody's mind. We will do our best to determine that but at this time we have, we have no idea."

Michigan State has about 50,000 students, including 19,000 who live on campus. All classes, sports and other activities have been canceled for 48 hours.

Interim university President Teresa Woodruff said it would be a time “to think and grieve and come together.”

“This Spartan community — this family — will come back together,” Woodruff said.

According to officials, the suspect in the shootings was located off-campus just before midnight Eastern time.