Algonquin Police Seek Help Identifying Jogger Who Collapsed This Weekend

A man who suffered a medical emergency while jogging over the weekend in suburban Algonquin, and as he remains hospitalized, police still do not know who he is.

According to a press release, the man was running in the 100 block of South Oakleaf Drive at approximately 7:40 p.m. Saturday when he suffered a medical emergency on the sidewalk.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital, where he remains as of Monday.

Officials say that the man has not yet been identified, and he has not been able to give police information as to his identity, so they are seeking information from the public.

He is a white male, approximately 60-to-70 years old. He has dark-colored hair with gray flecks, as well as gray short-length facial hair.

He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt with the “Athletico” logo printed on it, and was wearing green and beige jogging shorts.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is encouraged to call Algonquin police at 847-658-4531.

