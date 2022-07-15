Alexei Ramírez Reflects on Minnie Miñoso and His Hall of Fame Induction

Alexei Ramírez reflects on relationship with Minnie Miñoso originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In April of 2015, one month after the death of Cuban baseball and White Sox legend Minnie Miñoso, then-Sox shortstop Alexei Ramírez knew he had to do something.

As a Cuban baseball player, Ramírez understood the roads that were paved for him and other Cuban ball players to make it to the professional stage. Tony Olivia was another Cuban baseball player that stood out to Ramírez growing up in Cuba.

Before the White Sox' game versus the Minnesota Twins on Apr. 10, 2015, he came to the White Sox and the family of Miñoso with an idea to wear Minnie's No. 9 jersey.

This is usually a rather difficult request for the MLB to allow a player to change numbers. Yet, the league was happy to allow this one. So were the White Sox. So was Minoso's family. That day, the Sox honored Miñoso's death before the game with a video tribute and Ramírez took the field with a No. 9 jersey that read "Miñoso" across his back.

“I was very happy to play with that jersey in that game," Ramírez said through a translator. "I asked for permission not just from the White Sox, but to Minnie’s family. Being able to carry that number on the field for that game was very special. That was something that I just wanted to do to honor him.”

As one of the MLB's first Cuban and black players, Miñoso was an idol for baseball players to have growing up in Cuba. According to Ramírez, there was a song about him in Cuba.

Once Ramírez got up to the big leagues, he finally got to meet his idol in 2007. He developed a relationship with Miñoso.

“Ever since I met him in 2007, my first year when I came to the U.S., I met him and [Jose] Contreras," Ramírez said. "We started talking about his time in Cuba and when he moved here, all of the things that he did. Every day he gave me advice about everything. It was every day.”

Ramírez played shortstop in Chicago for eight years, just one more year than Miñoso played in Chicago from 1952-57. (Miñoso played multiple stints in his career with the White Sox. This was the first. His last was in 1980 at age 56.)

Ramírez didn't lead the MLB in hit-by-pitches, like the 10 times that Miñoso did in his career. Nor did he win three Gold Gloves, a World Series, or get elected to 13 All-Star teams. (Ramírez did get elected to one All-Star team in 2014 and received two silver sluggers in his career.) Yet, he stole over 20 bases in three straight seasons, just like Miñoso used to do at Comiskey Park.

Miñoso was an offensive juggernaut in baseball. He led the MLB in multiple categories over the span of his career. Hits, doubles, triples, stolen bases, and famously -- hit-by-pitches.

He slashed a career .299/.387/.461 from the batter's box. When you add together his Major League (1,963), minor league (429), Cuban League (838), Mexican League (715) and Negro League hits (at least 128 documented), he winds up with a career total of 4,073 professional hits.

This year, Miñoso has been elected to baseball's Hall of Fame class of 2022. He joins a class of David Ortiz and Golden Days Era Committee electees Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva and Early Baseball Era Committee electees Bud Fowler and Buck O'Neil.

Not only was Miñoso a generational baseball player, but he also helped create a pipeline of Cuban players joining the major leagues. More specifically, he guided the way for Cuban players to end up on the South side of Chicago.

Ramírez joined a growing list of Cuban born players behind Miñoso that came to Chicago. José Abreu, Yoán Moncada and Yasmani Grandal highlight a few current names on that list. Ramírez mentioned Chicago has become a home from Cuban grown players to land.

All from the help of Miñoso.

"I'm very happy, very happy to have met Minnie," Ramírez said. "You know, ever since I came to Chicago, he welcomed me with open arms. His family was the same. They treated me well. And I am very happy for him to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame."

