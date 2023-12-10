Alerts issued with freezing drizzle possible in Chicago's western suburbs

The National Weather Service is warning motorists of the potential for freezing drizzle and slippery conditions in Chicago’s far western suburbs Sunday.

According to an NWS alert, slick spots could develop on area roadways due to freezing drizzle, with temperatures hovering right around the freezing mark Sunday morning.

The alert was issued for DeKalb and LaSalle counties, along with Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee counties outside of the NBC Chicago viewing area.

Bridges and overpasses are especially vulnerable to slick conditions, with motorists urged to use caution on roadways Sunday morning.

Drizzle may continue into the afternoon, but high temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-30s, ending the threat for icy roads.