Alert Leads to Arrest in Sexual Abuse of 10-Year-Old in Logan Square, Police Say

A man was arrested for sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Logan Square after a community alert was issued with his photo, Chicago police said.

Maurice Rocquemore, 34, was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim younger than 13, Chicago police said.

Rocquemore approached the 10-year-old and another girl, 7, in the 2500 block of West Lyndale Street on Monday, police said. He spoke with them and then fondled the 10-year-old before walking away.

He was taken into custody about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of West Webster Avenue when witnesses pointed him out to officers after seeing a community alert, police said.

Rocquemore was due in bond court Thursday.