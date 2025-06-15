Chicago police are searching for information after an 8-year-old boy was abducted from his home in the city’s Brainerd neighborhood.

According to police, J’Adore Frazier was last seen at the home in the 9000 block of South Aberdeen at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, June 6.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police say the child’s grandparents were his legal guardians, but that his father is believed to have taken him from the home, and no contact has been made since that date.

J’Adore is described as an African-American child with medium brown complexion, with brown eyes and black hair. He stands 3-feet-8 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds.

The suspect in the case, identified as Christopher Upshaw, is described as a 43-year-old African-American with medium-brown complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. He stands 6-feet tall and weighs 175 pounds, according to the alert.

Upshaw drives a beige Cadillac sedan with dark tinted windows and black rims on the wheels, though no license plate description was available.

Anyone with information on J’Adore’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or to call Chicago police at 312-747-8274.