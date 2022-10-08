Aldi Recalls Falafels Sold in Illinois Over Concerns of E. Coli

Vegan falafel products sold at Aldi supermarkets in Illinois and 37 other states are under recall after they were linked to 20 cases of E. coli, the Food and Drug Administration said in a release Friday.

The Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and Garlic & Herb Falafel foods produced by Cuisine Innovations Unlimited were sold exclusively at Aldi, which is headquartered in Batavia. The recall applies to all cases of the products, Aldi noted on its website.

The products bear a possible contamination with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. The FDA said the foodborne illness primarily impacts people with weakened immune systems, adding that most healthy adults and children do not become seriously ill.

Common symptoms of infection may include stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, the FDA said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

So far, the reported cases of infection have risen in six states, including Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Iowa, Kansas and Florida, leading to five hospitalizations. There have been no deaths linked to the consumption of the product yet.

Aldi said on its website that it has pulled the foods from its shelves, urging customers who purchased the product to discard it or return it for a refund.