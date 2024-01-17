Aldi eliminates plastic bags at all U.S. stores, company says

Aldi has completed its process of eliminating the use of plastic bags in all of its stores in the U.S., part of the company’s commitment to sustainability.

According to a letter penned by CEO Jason Hart, the decision will impact the company’s network of more than 2,300 stores, and makes it the first major U.S. retailer to completely eliminate the use of plastic shopping bags.

“We are proud of what we’ve accomplished together so far, and we thank you for doing your part to help protect the planet and support the causes that matter most to our communities,” he said. “There is more work to be done and we look forward to sharing our progress on this journey.”

According to the company, the move will save nearly nine million pounds of plastic from circulation each year. The company is also aiming to transition to natural refrigerants at all of its stores by 2035 to help cut down on carbon emissions.

Customers will now be asked to bring their own reusable bags or to purchase reusable bags in checkout lines at the retailer.

More information on the company’s sustainability initiatives can be found on their website.