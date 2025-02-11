Aldi, Costco, and Trader Joe's: Egg purchases limited amid nationwide shortages

Multiple grocery store chains, including Aldi and Costco, are implementing limits on egg purchases amid the biggest bird flu outbreak in a decade.

Bird flu is forcing farmers to slaughter millions of chickens a month, pushing U.S. egg prices to more than double their cost in the summer of 2023.

Photos captured by NBC photographer George Mycyk inside the Mount Prospect Costco store showed a sign that reads "Please Note. Due to limited supply please: Limit 3 eggs."

At a Chicago-area Aldi, customers were limited to two dozen of eggs each.

"Due to recent market conditions, egg prices have increased," a note at the grocery store read. "We apologize for any inconvenience."

Trader Joes, meanwhile, is limiting eggs to one dozen per customer.

“Due to ongoing issues with the supply of eggs, we are currently limiting egg purchases to one dozen per customer, per day, in all Trader Joe’s stores across the country,” a Trader Joe’s spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News. “We hope these limits will help to ensure that as many of our customers who need eggs are able to purchase them when they visit Trader Joe’s.”

With Easter approaching, it appears there's no relief in sight.

The average price per dozen eggs nationwide hit $4.15 in December. That is not quite as high as the $4.82 record set two years ago, but the Agriculture Department predicts egg prices are going to soar another 20% this year.

Last month, the first U.S. human fatality linked bird flu was reported in Louisiana. There have been 67 confirmed bird flu infections of humans in the U.S. since 2024, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The H5N1 bird flu has been spreading widely among wild birds, poultry, cows and other animals. Its growing presence in the environment increases the chances that people will be exposed, and potentially catch it, officials have said, though it remains rare.

Health officials urge anyone who has contact with sick or dead birds to take precautions, including respiratory and eye protection and gloves when handling poultry.