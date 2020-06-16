Aldermen Push to Remove Police From Chicago Public Schools

Three Chicago aldermen introduced an ordinance Monday to remove police officers from the city's public schools.

Ald. Roderick Sawyer, Ald. Jeanette Taylor and Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa introduced the "Police Free Schools Ordinance" to terminate the Chicago Police Department's $33 million contract with Chicago Public Schools.

The group of aldermen introduced the measure as protests against police brutality continue across Chicago, some calling specifically to remove officers from schools, and around the world following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

The Police Free Schools Ordinance that would require the police superintendent to terminate the agreement within 75 days and prohibit future contracts.

“The trauma and harm that was done by this practice can never be erased," Taylor said in a statement. "The money we spend on CPD in CPS can be used for a nurse, counselor, and real restorative justice programs that our students will need once returning to school.”

Aldermen and community organizations plan to announce the initiative at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the City Hall building and over Facebook livestream.

The legislature is introduced as part of the #PoliceFreeSchools week of action, where Black and Hispanic young people across Chicago are demanding that public officials divest in local policing.

“I'm fighting for cops out of CPS because we deserve support and resources, no criminalization and abuse,” Jennifer Nava, senior at Thomas Kelly High School and organizer with Brighton Park Neighborhood Council said.