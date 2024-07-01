Alderman pushes for earlier curfew at Chicago 31st Street Beach after violent month

At least five people were shot and one was stabbed in the area of Chicago's 31st Street Beach area in June. Each incident happened after 10 p.m.

The violence prompted 4th Ward Ald. Lamont Robinson, who represents the community, to propose an earlier curfew of 9 p.m. It's a request he said is not being enforced fast enough.

"It needs to happen ASAP," Robinson told NBC Chicago. "Enough is enough. We have to make sure we have a safe beach for all our beachgoers.”

He requested a temporary 9 p.m. enforced curfew through the Chicago Park District and Chicago Police Department nearly two weeks ago, but it hasn't happened yet.

The latest violent incident happened over the weekend when police said a 17-year-old woman started stabbing a 26-year-old woman. The woman, a concealed-carry license holder, then used her gun to shoot the 17-year-old, authorities said.

Both were expected to survive.

Ten days earlier, back-to-back fatal shootings rang out in the beach's parking lots.

An 11 p.m. curfew at the park is already in place, yet Robinson and some nearby residents believe if rules aren't enforced, the violence won't stop.

"The issue is when the beach closes, we have to be able to enforce the closure and make sure there’s no loitering that’s happened after hours," Robinson said. “We know there is not enough officers. We know we’re struggling there. That’s why it’s important we pull in the park district and the private security that works at the beach as well.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Robinson said he met with Chicago Park District and CPD officials Monday to further push his enforcement requests, and hoped to hear back by the end of the day if an earlier curfew would be imposed.

Chicago Park District officials told NBC Chicago they will not institute a curfew unless requested by the Chicago Police Department. CPD did not return our request for comment.

Robinson also said additional fencing, lighting and a more secure parking lot, including towing and ticketing unauthorized vehicles and expanding a permit area could possibly help reduce violence in the area.