A day after a tourist visiting from Connecticut was shot in Streeterville, a Chicago alderman is calling for huge changes to combat “teen takeovers.”

The gatherings, also known as “teen trends,” have been the subject of controversy and criticism for several years, and it took another turn Sunday night when the 46-year-old woman was shot near the intersection of Illinois Street and Columbus Drive.

Police say the woman and her son were walking back to a hotel and waiting for the light to change at the intersection when gunfire rang out. The woman suffered superficial wounds from the gunfire, and was treated and released at a local hospital.

Ald. Brendan Reilly, who represents Chicago’s 42nd ward, says a large gathering of teens was reported in the area shortly before the shooting, and had been kicked out of the AMC River East theater. A disturbance broke out in the crowd and a teen pulled a weapon out of a backpack and fired at least six shots, Reilly told NBC Chicago.

Reilly, citing what he called an ongoing issue of “teen takeovers” near and in that theater, is now calling for a “fixed police post” of officers stationed at Illinois and New Streets.

“As the primary pedestrian route to Navy Pier, it is critical that we have an increased and highly visible police presence in this area moving forward, and for the duration of the entire summer season,” he said.

Reilly also called for the city’s curfew for teens to be moved back from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m. in response to the incident. He criticized city officials for not moving forward on the proposal, and also criticized parents for the unruly behavior of teens at the so-called “takeover” events.

“Parents are letting (kids) leave the house with guns in their backpack. It should just never happen, and outrage is an appropriate response for it,” Hopkins said.

Monday there was a noticeable increase in police in the area, and activists like Miguel Rodriguez are calling for residents to contact police if they observe large gatherings of teens in the area.

“It’s getting out of hand, and we want to make sure the community is not afraid,” he said.

Still, many residents say they still feel safe in the area, but welcome the increased attention to gatherings.

“I always think there should be a good police presence around, but I have never felt unsafe or unsecure in this area,” resident Brad Gertz told NBC Chicago.