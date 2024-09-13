Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signaled his support for Vice Mayor and 27th Ward Ald. Walter Burnett to head the City Council's Zoning Committee, praised by a city spokesperson as an advocate for "citywide development and affordable housing."

"I am taking one for the team, I am trying to help out," Burnett said Friday.

Burnett’s appointment comes months after 35th Ward Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa was forced to step down from the chairmanship after an alleged physical confrontation with 37th Ward Ald. Emma Mitts just outside the council chamber.

A second mayoral ally, 25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, failed to attract needed support from fellow council members.

2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins said he opposed Sigcho-Lopez due to controversial comments made regarding the Israel-Hamas war that many in Chicago's Jewish community called antisemitic.

Hopkins went on to praise Burnett, calling him a natural candidate for the job.

Former Chicago Ald. and University of Illinois-Chicago political science professor Dick Simpson said the failure of two of Johnson's closest allies to win support of the council for the zoning seat shows weaknesses in his administration.

The controversy comes as Johnson also faces criticism for comments made by Kennedy Bartley, a top aide in his office who was recorded making several anti-police statements, along with a budget deficit near $1 billion.

Simpson called Burnett a good compromise that will likely earn support from other members of the chamber.

“He didn’t really want to take on that additional burden but was willing to do so to move forward development in the city and stop some of the chaos in city council,” Simpson said.

Hopkins said he hopes the choice of Burnett will help calm a chaotic time in City Hall.

“Emotions are high; people are genuinely angry; here is a lot of confusion about which direction we are going to go in,” he said.

The first vote on Burnett’s appointment could come as early as Monday. Ironically, Burnett will not be there, as he will be attending a conference in Germany on behalf of Johnson. Burnett is slated to participate virtually.