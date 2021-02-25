Ald. Tom Tunney's Restaurant Assessed $2K Fine for Violating COVID Protocols in 2020

A Chicago restaurant owned by 44th Ward Ald. Tom Tunney has been issued multiple citations and fined $2,000 for allowing regular customers of the eatery to dine inside in December, a violation of the city’s coronavirus restrictions.

According to the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection department, Ann Sather Restaurant, located in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue, was issued two citations in connection with the complaint, which was settled at a hearing earlier this month.

According to the city, the hearing officer assessed the restaurant a fine of $2,000 for the violations.

Tunney issued a statement Thursday after the decision was made public.

“We have settled the matter and look forward to the further lessening of the restrictions on restaurants, bars and other businesses as the COVID positivity rate continues to fall and more individuals are vaccinated,” the alderman said.

In Dec. 2020, it was revealed that the restaurant had allowed “regular diners” to eat inside of the restaurant, violating coronavirus mitigations in place under Tier 3 COVID rules.

Tunney called the decision to allow indoor dining an “error in judgment,” and the city released a statement saying that it would investigate the matter.

Restaurants in the city are now allowed to host indoor dining, as the city has moved back to Phase 4 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan.