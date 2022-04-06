Ald. Ray Lopez Announces Plans to Run for Mayor of Chicago in 2023

Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez has announced plans to run for mayor in 2023, with an official announcement set for Wednesday afternoon.

Lopez tweeted Wednesday "Chicago: I'm in!"

Chicago: I’m in! — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) April 6, 2022

Lopez is slated to make an official announcement at noon Wednesday.

“I love my city and, like most Chicagoans, I am sick and tired of watching Chicago flounder at the hands of a rudderless ship,” he said in a statement. “The time is now to provide our great city with the compassion and leadership it deserves. I’m in, and I hope Chicago will join me.”

Lopez is alderman of the city's 15th Ward, which includes parts of the Back of the Yards, Brighton Park, Gage Park and West Englewood neighborhoods.

Current Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has not officially said if she will run for re-election next year, only saying "stay tuned" when asked about the matter. Her campaign has also been raising funds in recent months.