Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson's Federal Tax Fraud Trial to Begin Monday

The federal tax fraud trial for Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson, the grandson and nephew of two of Chicago’s longest-serving and most prominent mayors, is set to begin Monday.

Thompson, 52, has served on the City Council since 2015. He’d be the first member of the Daley family tried on federal charges and the first sitting alderman to face a jury in more than two decades.

Thompson was indicted last year with filing false tax returns and lying about loans tied to a failed bank, among other things.

Thompson’s attorney, Chris Gair, called it a matter of sloppy bookkeeping. Thompson has said he didn’t commit any crime.

Prospective jurors reported to court Friday for COVID-19 tests and to fill out questionnaires. They’re due back Monday for jury selection and opening statements.

There’s expected to be little mention during trial of Thompson’s role in public office or the Daley family. However, jury questionnaire identify Thompson as an alderman and say his “grandfather was the late Mayor Richard J. Daley and his uncle is former Mayor Richard M. Daley,” according to The Chicago Tribune.

Daley nephew Richard Vanecko, Thompson’s cousin, was indicted on manslaughter charges after a 2004 fatal altercation outside a bar.